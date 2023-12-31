featured news

One north, one south in Yule Log Pull 2023

December 31, 2023 at 4:56 pm

Each of the teams in the annual Stromness Yule Log Pull claimed a victory this Hogmanay.

Competitors from the Northend took home the junior trophy, while the senior contest was won by the Soothenders.

It looked like it might be a repeat of last year’s double victory for the Northenders, when they took early control of the tug o’ war style event.

But the corner of Argo’s Bakery proved too difficult an obstacle for the team, who saw victory slip from their hands in a matter of minutes.

Stromness has been a flurry of activity this Hogmanay as a result of the contest — at festive tradition which was resurrected in 2017.

