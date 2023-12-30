news

Westray woman recognised on New Years Honours List

December 30, 2023 at 11:27 am

The King’s New Years Honours list has been published, and an Orkney resident is among those recognised with a BEM.

Nancy Scott is named among the Medallists of the Order of the British Empire for her services to the Westray community.

Nationally, more than 1,200 recipients have been awarded for their exceptional achievements, with a focus on those who have given with generosity to others in need.

Individuals have been recognised for being dedicated community champions, role models in sport, pioneers in the arts, passionate health workers, and supporters of young people.

Speaking as King Charles’ New Year Honours were announced, scottish secretary Alister Jack said: “My warmest congratulations go to all the Scottish recipients of the King’s New Year Honours.

“Scots are well represented in His Majesty’s list, which showcases the best of Scottish talent – including sport, the arts, community, education, business, charity, policing and healthcare.”

