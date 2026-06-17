Linkspan upgrades worth £1.8m move forward

Essential upgrades to linkspans in the North Isles, estimated to cost £1.8 million, are set to get underway later this year.

A contract for the works has been awarded to Shetland firm Malakoff following a tendering process by Orkney Islands Council (OIC).

The work will take place at Eday Pier, Loth Pier in Sanday, Whitehall Pier in Stronsay and Rapness Pier in Westray. The upgrades are expected to get started in December, with a target for completion in March 2027.

Control cabins are set to be renewed, new control systems installed, and hydraulic cylinders replaced.

OIC hopes the project will improve the efficiency of berthing operations and support the continued operation of lifeline ferry services to the North Isles.

Chairwoman of the Orkney Ferries board, Councillor Mellissa Thomson, said: “The control infrastructure that sits around our isles linkspans are critical assets which at 35 years old are in poor condition and reaching the end of their operational life.

“Their replacement is vital to continued lifeline ferry operations and I am pleased to see that the work will get underway this year following contract award.”

The budget for the works will come from the council’s miscellaneous piers and harbours fund.

The proposed schedule for the upgrades is as follows, with works expected to take around two weeks on each site: