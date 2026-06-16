OIC creates new deputy convener role

A new senior Orkney Islands Council (OIC) post of deputy convener is being created.

The unpaid position was nodded through by members of the policy and resources committee at Tuesday’s meeting.

The deputy will stand in when the convener, currently Stromness member Graham Bevan, is not available.

Under the terms of the newly agreed council standing order, the position will be taken by the deputy leader, currently Councillor Sandy Cowie, failing which another councillor nominated by the convener.

Asked by Councillor Gillian Skuse whether the deputy convener role would attract extra renumeration, corporate governance head Gavin Mitchell said it would not.

Earlier, the committee heard that all votes at council meetings would be via a roll call to make them transparent for those taking part online.