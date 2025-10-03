featured news

Loganair reports major disruption amid Storm Amy blast

October 3, 2025 at 9:11 pm

Kirkwall passengers flying to London have found themselves stuck in Dundee, this Friday evening, amid major disruption caused by Storm Amy.

Loganair is reporting widespread cancellations across its network as Storm Amy begins her battering blast across Scotland.

Passengers due to fly on a number of routes from Kirkwall on Saturday have been contacted directly by Loganair to inform them that their flight has been cancelled.

It is understood that Loganair is investigating a situation surrounding a flight due to travel to London Heathrow from Kirkwall today, after passengers found themselves unexpectedly spending the night in Dundee.

One passenger who was aboard the flight told The Orcadian that he and others were asked to disembark while the aircraft refuelled. He claimed that — more than two hours later — they had received no further word from Loganair, and were assisted by airport staff to find overnight accommodation.

Loganair has been approached for comment, and it is understood that the airline is looking into the situation.

In an update on Friday night, a spokeswoman for Loganair said: “Storm Amy has caused some disruption to our services.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority.

“We are working closely with our partners to ensure customers affected are helped with alternative travel arrangements.

“We thank all our customers for their patience and understanding.”

