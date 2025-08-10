featured news

Main Kirkwall road to close for four weeks

August 10, 2025 at 8:52 pm

One of Kirkwall’s main thoroughfares will close for four weeks from Monday.

Junction Road will close between the Orkney Library and the Travel Centre on Castle Street to allow for building works.

Orkney Islands Council have advised that all public buses will be diverted via the back of the Orkney Library on Great Western Road.

There will also be no parking on West Castle Street outside the Travel Centre.

This is to allow buses departing the Travel Centre to be able to take a comfortable right turn there to get on to the diversion.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...