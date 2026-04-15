Missing monk is ‘presumed’ dead, says bishop

Justin Evans — the monk who disappeared from Papa Stronsay — is “presumed” to have died, according to a bishop.

However, a police investigation into the disappearance continues, four days after the 24-year-old was last seen within Golgotha Monastery, shortly before midnight on Saturday.

The Bishop of the Diocese of Aberdeen has said the monk, who is from New Zealand, is believed to have “come to harm in conditions involving the sea.”

On Wednesday, Bishop Hugh Gilbert said the search had been stopped, though Police Scotland confirmed to The Orcadian that enquiries were ongoing.

The Bishop said: ”The Diocese has learned with deep sadness of the disappearance and presumed death of Justin Evans, also known as Brother Ignatius, aged 24, a member of the Redemptorist Community on the island of Papa Stronsay.

“It is believed that he came to harm in conditions involving the sea. The local police and coastguard services have now called off their searches.

“Brother Ignatius was known for his humility and charity, and our prayers are with his community and family at this difficult time.”

A multi-agency search operation, launched on Sunday, saw Police Scotland, an HM Coastguard helicopter and the RLNI join the effort to trace Mr Evans.

He is described as being around 6ft tall, with short hair and a dark beard. He speaks with a New Zealand accent and was last seen he was wearing a white robe.

Father Michael Mary told The Orcadian that this is the “biggest tragedy” for the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer, since they arrived in Papa Stronsay in 1999.

He said that Mr Evans had been with the group for around two years.

“The situation is utterly tragic,” said Father Mary, who added that they suspected Mr Evans had “long term hypothermia”.

He added: “We are a close community and this has hit us all very hard and is deeply hurting. We hope to find him and hope that the sea will give him up soon.

“His three blood brothers are also monks. Two brothers lived here with him so we are living both a deep family tragedy and a huge community loss.

“Brother’s family are in New Zealand which only adds to the pain of loss and separation. This is our biggest tragedy since our arrival here in 1999.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1573 of April 12, 2026.