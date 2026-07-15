MRI scanner to remain in Orkney longterm

An MRI scanner is to be remain in Orkney longterm, as NHS Orkney secures rolling annual funding to keep a mobile facility on site.

The Balfour has hosted an on-site MRI service, using a relocatable scanner, since July 2025. Funding has now been awarded on a recurring basis, replacing an earlier award that covered only the first quarter of this financial year.

The service allows the majority of patients to be scanned locally each year rather than travelling to Aberdeen and supports NHS Orkney’s work towards the national six-week standard for diagnostic tests.

Use of the scanner has grown steadily since it was installed, in part reflecting the scanner’s validation for prostate scanning, which has widened the range of scans that can be carried out in Orkney. NHS Orkney anticipates scanning approximately 100 patients a month.

NHS Orkney will now consider how to make the fullest use of the funding and the scanner’s capacity, with the aim of further reducing the number of patients who need to travel away for imaging.

“This is brilliant news for Orkney,” said NHS Orkney medical director Dr Anna Lamont.

“Since last July we have been able to scan people here, locally at the Balfour, rather than sending people on the long journey to Aberdeen and back for a test that takes just minutes.

“Confirmation that this funding continues gives us a stable footing to plan from, our focus will now be on making the very best use of this MRI scanner.”

Health board chairman Davie Campbell is delighted by the news.

“Having the MRI scanner remain at The Balfour and being able to carry out MRI scans here in Orkney truly makes such a difference to our community,” said Mr Campbell.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone involved in securing this funding.”