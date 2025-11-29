featured news

National recognition for outstanding Island Games athletic lead

November 29, 2025 at 10:45 pm

A pillar of the athletics community in Orkney has been recognised for her outstanding contribution to the sport.

Aly MacPhail — who led the organising of the athletics events at the 2025 Orkney Island Games — was presented with the Tom Stillie Sword at the Scottish Athletics Awards on Saturday night.

The award is given each year to the person who has contributed the most to Scottish Athletics within the preceding year.

MacPhail is just the latest in a line of Orkney individuals and teams who have received stellar recognition stemming from their Island Games dedication and exploits.

Announcing the news on their Facebook page, Orkney Athletic Running Club said: “We couldn’t think of a more deserving winner.

“Congratulations Aly, and thank you from the club and from the whole of Orkney for everything you’ve done this last year and for the several decades prior!”

