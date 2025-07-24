featured news

NHS Orkney bids farewell to ‘dedicated, committed’ chairperson

July 24, 2025 at 11:08 am

The head of NHS Orkney’s board will leave her position to take up a senior role with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Meghan McEwen has chaired the organisation since she joined NHS Orkney in April 2020, and she is now set to finish her term this September. She will be the head of the healthcare charity with the larger health board.

It is set to be a time of change at The Balfour, as it was announced last month that chief executive Laura Skaife-Knight would be moving to lead NHS Grampian.

During her time at NHS Orkney, Ms McEwen saw first-hand how staff responded to the unprecedented challenges, seeing the incredible dedication staff have for the community and delivering the excellent care to the people of in the county.

She said: “Being the board chair of NHS Orkney has been the privilege of my professional life. This decision has not been easy, but for family reasons, it is the right thing

“My two oldest children are at university, and being closer to them is a priority for us. I am going to miss this community, and as a family we will treasure our 22 years in Orkney forever. I will never forget the immense honour it has been to be part of this incredible organisation.”

Davie Campbell, vice chairman of NHS Orkney, said: “On behalf of the board and NHS Orkney, I would like to express our sincere thanks to Meghan for her dedication, commitment, and passion throughout her time as chair.

“Personally, it has been a pleasure to work alongside her and to witness the positive changes she has helped lead during challenging times for the NHS.

“This new opportunity marks an exciting chapter for Meghan and her family, and we wish her every success and happiness for the future.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to reassure our community that robust discussions are already underway to ensure strong and stable leadership going forward.

“Our focus remains on supporting the organisation and maintaining high-quality care for the people of Orkney.”

Ms McEwen’s final day will be Friday, September 26. Davie Campbell, current vice chairman will then step into the role as chairman in the interim until a substantive process can take place.

