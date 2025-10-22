featured news

No injuries after machinery topples over on Hamnavoe

October 22, 2025 at 11:41 am

NorthLink Ferries Pentland Firth service is currently delayed after a “cargo shift” occurred on mv Hamnavoe, which is understood to have involved a piece of heavy machinery toppling over.

Several vehicles were damaged in the incident, which occurred at 8am on the Stromness to Scrabster sailing.

No injuries have been reported.

Photographs of the aftermath of the incident are currently circulating, which show the piece of machinery — believed to be a stone crusher — on its side, having come loose from a flatbed trailer.

A full review of the incident is under way.

Stuart Garrett, managing director of Serco NorthLink Ferries said: “At 8am this morning we experienced a cargo shift aboard the mv Hamnavoe as it made its way from Stromness to Scrabster, damaging some vehicles.

“Nobody was injured, and passengers were able to safely retrieve unaffected vehicles and disembark at Scrabster.

“Crew are now carrying out a full review of the incident. Unfortunately, this may result in a delay to today’s services but we are doing all we can to minimise the impact.”

As a result of the incident and the impact on the service, delivery of The Orcadian will also be delayed.

