OIC approves public service reform ‘route map’

Will combining some public services shrink a £26 million deficit facing Orkney authorities?

That was the hope shared today, as Orkney Islands Council (OIC) gave its assent to a “route map” charting future discussions between itself and NHS Orkney over public service reform.

The plan, which will go forward to both the Orkney Integration Joint Board (IJB) and NHS Orkney for approval later this week, could see changes to how some vital services are run by May 2027.

A total of £300,000 has been offered by the Scottish Government to support Orkney in investigating a public services reform model, if the “route map” can be agreed by this Friday, December 12.

Half of this money would be used to recruit two temporary policy and project support officers for a period of 18 months.

