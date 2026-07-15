OIC silence rings on in this week’s The Orcadian

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) and its councillors have doubled down on their refusal to engage with the press and public on the situation at the helm of the local authority.

All be one of the 21 islands councillors have declined to comment for this week’s edition of The Orcadian, online now and in shops this afternoon.

This comes after the elected members were warned not to speak about the sudden and ongoing absence of OIC’s chief executive, Oliver Reid.

Elsewhere in the newspaper, the King’s Baton Relay makes for a celebration of sport and community spirit, one year on from the Orkney Island Games. We have two pages of coverage from the event, which heralds the Commonwealth Games.

We also take a look ahead to four days of fun with Stromness Shopping Week, and showcase the businesses at the centre of the 2026 Orkney Tourism Awards.

More inside: