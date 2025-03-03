news

OIC tax hike could hurt county’s ‘most vulnerable’ warns VAO chief

March 3, 2025 at 1:35 pm

A proposed 15 per cent increase in Orkney’s council tax could “exacerbate” pressures felt by “the most vulnerable members of our community” warns the chief executive of Voluntary Action Orkney (VAO).

Morven Brooks has shared the significant concerns raised by Orkney’s third sector organisations over the hike, which may get its final green light at a general meeting of the council, this Tuesday.

Feedback from Orkney charities and community groups reveals a sector under considerable strain, according to VAO. It is calling on Orkney Islands Council to provide “immediate clarity” on funding

allocations for the upcoming fiscal year, and to engage in strategic collaboration with third sector organisations.

The aim of a 15 per cent increase in council tax would be to protect services and align Orkney’s council tax rate more closely with the national average — but the third sector warns that it could exacerbate existing pressures.

Ms Brooks said: “The third sector serves as a lifeline for many in Orkney, especially during these challenging times.

“The proposed council tax increase, coupled with funding uncertainties, places our organisations in a precarious position, potentially affecting the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The proposal to increase council tax by 15 per cent was agreed by a special meeting of the policy and resources committee, last Tuesday — rejecting an increase of just 11 per cent recommended by officers. It understood that Councillor Steven Heddle move to prevent the hike from being ratified at Tuesday’s general meeting, instead advocating the recommended 11 per cent increase.

