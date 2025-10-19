featured news

OIC’s covert bridge studies revealed, over three years later

October 19, 2025 at 10:50 am

Two investigations which laid out how bridges could transform life in four isles communities have finally been revealed — over three years after their completion.

Orkney Islands councillors and the wider community were kept in the dark on not only the commissioning of the studies, but also their contents.

The studies, detailing how bridges could connect Eday with Westray and Rousay with Egilsay, cost the local authority just under £20,000. Together the two projects would cost well over £200 million.

This week, Orkney Islands Council has conceded that councillors should have been informed about the studies — which have not been reported through relevant council committees.

OIC has said the studies are “exploratory in nature” and “do not represent formal proposals or commitments.”

For the full story, get this week’s edition of The Orcadian in shops and online.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...