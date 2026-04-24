Orkney aim for inter-county darts delight

The cream of Kirkwall’s darts players will aim to extend their fabulous home inter-county record when they host Shetland tonight.

The blues have not tasted victory in Orkney for close to two decades, but come full of hope, having beaten Kirkwall District Darts League (KDDL) Orkney in Lerwick last year.

The action takes place in the Kirkwall Legion, starting at 7pm, and can be followed online via a livestream courtesy of Rohallion Orkney YouTube.

Representing KDDL Orkney are: Stevie Linklater, Gary Wilson, Graham Firth, Erland Ritch, Robbie Stanger, Stevie Garner, Wayne Monkman, Erlend Lennie, Brett Dickinson, Jamie Drever, George Low, Kevin Gray, Ian Linklater, Craig Taylor (non-playing captain), Brian Moar, Bruce Moar and Leigh Shearer.

The first installment of the inter-county extravaganza came on Thursday night, as the Orkney team from the Ladies Kirkwall and District Darts League were narrowly beaten 9-11 by Shetland. An anniversary shield will take in the Masonic Hall on Saturday at 1.30.