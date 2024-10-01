featured news

Orkney Careers Fair to showcase breadth of opportunity

October 1, 2024 at 9:26 pm

Over 60 exhibitors, including employers, universities and colleges, training providers and employability support services, will showcase employment, training and educational pathways available to people at the Orkney Careers Fair.

This free event will be held in the Arena of the Pickaquoy Centre on Wednesday, from 9.30am-6pm, and will be open to school pupils, parents and guardians, teachers and the general public.

Exhibitors will be on hand to discuss career opportunities, vocational and academic pathways and the support that individuals can access to help them take the next step on their career journey.

The event is being hosted by Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) Orkney and Skills Development Scotland (SDS).

Careers Advisers from SDS will also be at the event to give impartial, one-to-one advice on options and opportunities including employment, training, apprenticeships and volunteering.

In order to make the event as accessible as possible, a relaxed session is being made available for young people or adults who would prefer to attend at a quieter time.

The relaxed/quiet session will be held between 11.45am and 1pm.

There will be no large school groups in attendance at this time, meaning the venue will be less crowded and quieter.

The event will also be quieter between 4pm and 6pm, when there will be no school groups in.

