Orkney drag stars get ready to sparkle

January 15, 2024 at 4:29 pm

January need not be a drag when you have a lively and colourful variety show to look forward to.

A recently-formed group of drag fans will be bringing music, merriment and plenty of laughter to The Neuk in Kirkwall for two nights running this weekend.

Following the success of last June’s Orkney Premiere Drag Show, this event will bring together a line up of local acts in evenings which will raise funds for a larger show this summer.

A Shetland visitor, Victoria Pier, will join a bill which includes Chuu, Flotta Flettie, Ali Express, Ketty Quetiapine, Charlotte Winters, and InnerDiva.

Read more about the upcoming events in this week’s edition of The Orcadian. Tickets are available while they last from Grooves in Kirkwall and The Bayleaf in Stromness.

