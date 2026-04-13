Orkney Kirsty or Kirstie’s encouraged to help campaign against childhood brain tumours

A unique UK-wide fundraising campaign is appealing for people named Kirsty or Kirstie in Orkney to come forward and help raise funds to support research into childhood brain tumours.

Eleven-year-old Kirsty Waugh, from Royal Tunbridge Wells, is aiming to find all her namesakes nationwide, and is closing in on 1,900 so far.

The campaign is aiming to raise vital funds for OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity, supporting urgently needed research into kinder, more effective treatments for children.

Two from Orkney have already joined the fun campaign, which encourages people across the UK to add themselves to the growing community of Kirsty’s and supporters on the mynameiskirsty.com website.

Kirsty was diagnosed with a brain tumour in November 2024 and is currently receiving weekly chemotherapy.

After over a year of treatment, her next course of chemotherapy is expected to continue for approximately 80 weeks.

The fun campaign aims to turn national attention into meaningful action and consideration of what children like children have to go through when diagnosed.

Kirsty said: “Treatment is tough for all kids with brain tumours: I’ve lost a lot of hair, had blood transfusions, gone to hospital a lot…and that’s why research needs to be done to find kinder treatments.

“Only 3p in every £100 of government funding into cancer research goes to help children like me.”

The campaign has raised more than £11,000 for OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity, set up 12 years ago in memory of nine-year-old Oscar Hughes from York.

The idea gained momentum following a meeting with Kirsty Gilmour, the UK’s number one badminton player, who became the campaign’s first official “find” after the pair met at the All England Badminton Championships.

There have been messages of support from presenter Kirsty Gallacher, children’s author Kirsty Applebaum, Davina McCall (who underwent brain tumour surgery in 2024) and Heart FM’s Jamie Theakston, who featured Kirsty on his show.

The appeal is now focused on reaching more Kirstys and Kirsties across Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and England, as well as anyone who wants to support children affected by brain tumours.

There are also Kirstys as far afield as Australia, New Zealand and Canada involved.

Kirsty’s dad, Mat, said: “Every time a Kirsty or a supporter is added to the map, and every donation made, gives Kirsty a lift. It’s such a difficult time for her and us as a family.

“It is amazing that she will be responsible for helping to fund research, but it is doubly-amazing that people are taking time out to think of her and put a big smile on her face when she needs it most.”

How to take part:

People named Kirsty or Kirstie can add themselves to the campaign via: www.mynameiskirsty.com

Follow and share the campaign on Instagram: @mynameis.kirsty

Supporters can also share the appeal and encourage friends, family and colleagues named Kirsty or Kirstie to get involved.