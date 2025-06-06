featured news

Orkney set to head north for annual JIC battle

June 6, 2025 at 3:27 pm

Orkney’s Junior Inter-County captains have spoken of their honour at leading their side into battle against the Auld Enemy.

Max Linklater and Gracie MacLeod will co-skipper the Orkney side who will head north to Shetland, aiming to clinch three successive Stuart Cups.

The co-captains are determined to do everything they can to lift the storied piece of silverware and lauded the abilities of all the athletes and the five teams who will represent Orkney in the 76th Junior Inter-County competition this weekend.

Pick up The Orcadian to read more from the overall captains and meet the five teams who will compete for Orkney, as well as the weekend’s schedule.

