Orkney to defend Archer Shield in Dounby

June 13, 2025 at 9:44 pm

Orkney will attempt to win their third Archer Shield in a row when they welcome Caithness to Dounby on Saturday.

Charlie Alway has named the side recently selected to represent Orkney at the Island Games, with the exception of Jay Foubister and Toby MacLeod.

Orkney will come into the match on the back of a training camp in Dingwall last weekend which included a 2-1 friendly win over the Western Isles.

The squad is: Liam Valentine, Cameron McConnachie, Steven Hellewell, Daniel Hourston, Wayne Kirkness, Kyle Drever, Owen Rendall, Lee Rendall, Jason Scott, Jimmy Craigie, Aiden Drever, Callan Jessiman, Owen Young, Joe Wilson, Connan Rendall, Liam Delday, George Ewing and Jamie Flett.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 12.30pm.

