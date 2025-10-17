featured news

Orkney vet is named UK’s Young Vet of the Year

October 17, 2025 at 2:51 pm

An Orkney vet’s dedication to her profession has seen her named as the UK’s Young Vet of the Year.

Dr Leah Hunter, who works at Kirkwall practice Flett and Carmichael, won the honour at the prestigious ceremony held by the British Veterinary Association (BVA) in London on Thursday.

The judges said Dr Hunter won the award because of her extraordinary dedication; compassion; unwavering devotion to her patients; and professionalism in all aspects of her work, both in practice and outside it.

Dr Hunter has developed a particular interest in small animal dentistry, regenerative farming and sustainability in practice and is passionate about nature and conservation.

She said: “I am incredibly honoured to receive this award; this is an amazing way to mark my first four years in the veterinary profession.

“I am very humbled to even be nominated, let alone win this award, especially when I know how many amazing and talented young vets there are in the UK.

“I truly do love the work that I do, island vetting really is unique and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to help make a difference.”

