Orkney’s council tax hike set to feature on prime BBC Radio 2 lunchtime slot

March 14, 2025 at 10:33 am

Orkney’s 15 per cent council tax rise is set to feature on the Jeremy Vine Show on BBC Radio 2 this afternoon.

Council leader Councillor Heather Woodbridge will speak on the programme, discussing and defending the rise — the second largest in Scotland, only behind Falkirk’s 15.6 per cent increase.

The woman behind a petition in opposition to the rise, Linda Ratter, is also set to feature on the programme.

Councillors voted 15-6 in favour of the 15 per cent rise instead of the recommended 11 per cent earlier this month.

That decision sparked a huge backlash from outraged residents, many taking to social media to state their opposition.

The increase will bring the cost for a Band D property to £1,574.60 per year — a move for Orkney Islands Council say will protect services and bring Orkney’s council tax rate closer to the national average.

The Jeremy Vine Show is on air from 12pm until 2pm.

