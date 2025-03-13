featured news

Scottish Water workers set to strike

March 13, 2025 at 2:05 pm

Workers at Scottish Water will take strike action after pay talks collapsed.

The action is being taken by members of the GMB union, with a walk out planned for later this month while more disruptive strikes are to be considered.

The union said all members will take action on Friday, March 28, after accusing Scottish Water of “sabotaging” pay talks and reducing the terms of an offer already rejected by workers.

The union had voted to reject an offer of 3.4 per cent or £1,400 covering the last nine months when, at talks on Wednesday night, the publicly-owned utility revealed the minimum backpay would be £1,050.

Claire Greer, GMB Scotland organiser in Scottish Water, said: “For the company to arrive at talks intended to find a way forward only to produce a completely different and inferior offer is not just frustrating, it is inexplicable.”

She added: “It is a nonsense and no way to conduct grown-up negotiations.”

