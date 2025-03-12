featured news

NHS Orkney apology and u-turn in baby escort funding row

March 12, 2025 at 4:01 pm

The parents of a seriously ill baby boy have received an apology from NHS Orkney after a funding application for both to accompany their son south was initially rejected.

Last week, The Orcadian exclusively revealed that Adam Robinson and Holly Child had not met the exceptional circumstances for “medical necessity” for both to receive funding to travel with their son Jaxon.

The five-month-old has a series of serious heart complications and defects, and underwent heart surgery in February.

NHS Orkney has now “profusely” apologised to the parents of a seriously ill baby boy for the “distress and upset caused” by how it communicated with the couple.

The health authority has also confirmed that both Mr Robinson and Ms Child have now had their request for funding approved.

