Papa Stronsay ‘bishop’ excommunicated after ‘clear break’ with church

The leader of Papa Stronsay’s monks has been excommunicated from the Catholic Church — on the same day he was named a bishop.

Father Michael Mary defied the Vatican by going through with a process to become a bishop, during a ceremony on Saturday morning.

The penalties that have been imposed on Father Michael Mary for his “clear break with the church” may be lifted if he has a “sincere change of heart.”

The Diocese of Aberdeen said the ceremony involving the monks, based in Papa Stronsay since 1999, would be “unlawful” and a “grave act of disobedience.”

The Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer are officially part of the diocese, but there has been tension between them in recent months, since the monks condemned the current Catholic leadership.

On Saturday evening, the Bishop of Aberdeen Hugh Gilbert released a lengthy statement, criticising the founder of The Sons and confirming Father Michael’s excommunication.

Following a “legal process” under Church law, the diocese says it has found Father Michael guilty of charges against him.

“He is therefore declared to be excommunicated, dismissed from ecclesiastical office, and prohibited from the celebration of Mass or the other sacraments,” Bishop Gilbert states.

He added: “In the event of a sincere change of heart on his part and the making of reparation, these penalties may be lifted.”

The statement describes how, for some time, the diocese has been “pursuing a canonical process” against Father Michael. This is because of various statements from The Sons and its “sedevacantist” position.

“This position affirms that our Holy Father Leo XIV is not a true Pope, and that neither he nor the bishops in communion with him are to be recognised,” Bishop Gilbert states.

The diocese says The Sons comments are “instinctively repugnant to the Catholic sense of the faith” and can lead to “ecclesiastical penalties.”

Bishop Hugh Gilbert sanctioned Father Michael following various statements he made criticising church leadership.

Bishop Hugh says the ceremony to make Father Michael a bishop was carried out without permission from him, by people who do not have “the required papal mandate.”

The episcopal consecration — the process of becoming a bishop — was announced in June by a traditional Catholic group in Eastern Canada, Our Lady of Joy Mission.

Bishop Hugh states: “The ceremony they conducted on July 25 compounds the situation and exposes Fr Michael Mary and those who take part to a further range of canonical penalties. This is a clear break with the Church.

“By means of these events, the congregation and its now deposed superior have removed themselves from the communion of the Catholic Church, and the faithful of the diocese should have no dealings with them.

“On her part the church urgently invites those involved to repent and to return to that union which they once enjoyed. The church, who is the mother of us all, will welcome them warmly.”

Prior to the consecration Father Michael defended the ceremony which, in a statement to The Orcadian, he claimed was valid “beyond all doubt.”

He added that “heaven and history will smile upon Papa Stronsay” in what he claimed to be the first legitimate consecration in Orkney for over 900 years.