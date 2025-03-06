featured news

Parents slam NHS Orkney over second escort travel funding refusal

March 6, 2025 at 10:01 am

The parents of a seriously ill five-month-old baby boy say they are dismayed and appalled after NHS Orkney refused a funding request to enable both of them to take their son to a vital medical appointment.

Tiny tot Jaxon Robinson has a series of serious heart complications and defects, and underwent heart surgery just three weeks ago.

Yet, ahead of a hospital trip south, an NHS Orkney review panel ruled that the exceptional circumstances criteria for “medical necessity” had not been met for both parents, Adam Robinson and Holly Child, to receive funding to travel with their gravely ill son.

This week, NHS Orkney’s medical director, Dr Anna Lamont, apologised to the family for the distress caused, and reiterated their intention to work together to determine the next steps.

Read more in this week’s The Orcadian.

