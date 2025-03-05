featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

March 5, 2025 at 4:41 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, the parents of a seriously ill five-month-old baby boy say they are dismayed and appalled after NHS Orkney refused a funding request to enable both of them to take their son to a vital medical appointment.

Ahead of a hospital trip south, an NHS Orkney review panel ruled that the exceptional circumstances criteria for “medical necessity” had not been met for both parents, Adam Robinson and Holly Child, to receive funding to travel with their gravely ill son, Jaxon.

Also making the headlines is the increased support in the council chamber for a 15 per cent increase in council tax, with one elected member contending that “keyboard warriors” should not hold School Place “hostage.”

Taking the top spot in The Peedie Orcadian this month are the pupils from Papa Westray Community School reporting on their visit from Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney.

More inside:

Stromness triumph in SCDA competition.

NHSO to examine claims of ‘exhausted staff.’

OIC opposes ‘family farm tax.’

Farming and funding top Liberal Democrat agenda as party leaders visit.

Awards celebrate best in tourism.

Two-month extension to ferry charter.

Shortlist revealed for NHS Team Orkney Awards.

KAOS to celebrate centenary.

Innovative boat builder inspires local mariners.

Golfers welcome course makeover.

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.

