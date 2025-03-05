featured news

Rapist who carried out catalogue of sex crimes jailed for 15 years

March 5, 2025 at 12:34 pm

A 35-year-old man has been sentenced for violent and serious sexual offences committed in Orkney.

Stuart Harding, from Birsay, was today (Wednesday, March 5) sentenced to 15 years at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He was also put on the Sex Offenders Register and made subject to a 20-year non-harassment order.

He was found guilty of multiple sexual offences, including rape, against three women and two female youths between June 2012 and April 2021.

Detective Inspector Calum Reid said: “Stuart Harding’s actions were reprehensible, and he will now have to face the consequences of his crimes. We hope this sentencing brings some sense of closure to those affected.”

Harding denied the charges during an earlier trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

However, he was found guilty of 12 offences, including five or rape and two of attempted rape on unanimous verdicts by a jury.

Katrina Parkes, procurator fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, said: “Stuart Harding is a manipulative sexual predator who moved from victim to victim.

“His serial offending is likely to have inflicted unimaginable trauma and those affected must be commended for sharing their experiences.

“Their bravery has ensured that Harding has now been held accountable while also protecting other women and girls from his depraved behaviour.”

