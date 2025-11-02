featured news

Pentalina undergoing repair work after ‘unforeseen incident’

November 2, 2025 at 10:46 am

MV Pentalina is undergoing repair work this Sunday morning, after sustaining damage in an incident on Saturday night.

A welder is on site at St Margaret’s Hope pier to repair damage to the port side of the catamaran.

Pentland Ferries announced, last night, that it had cancelled all Sunday sailings, after an “unforeseen incident”. It confirmed that sailings Monday are under review.

Pentland Ferries has shared hopes with The Orcadian to have services back up and running on its St Margaret’s Hope to Gills Bay route on Monday.

More to follow.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...