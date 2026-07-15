Pentland Ferries shortlisted by National Transport Awards

Pentland Ferries and its managing director, Helen Inkster, have been shortlisted in the National Transport Awards 2026.

The awards recognise excellence and innovation across the UK transport sector.

Helen has been shortlisted in the Woman of the Year category, while Pentland Ferries has been named a finalist in the Ferry Operator of the Year category.

The Ferry Operator of the Year award celebrates operators that have demonstrated excellence in service delivery, reliability, customer experience and innovation.

As a family-owned business, which runs ferries connecting St Margaret’s Hope with Gills Bay in Caithness, has been recognised for its continued investment in affordable, reliable services, strong operational performance and commitment to supporting island communities.

Under Helen’s leadership, Pentland Ferries has experienced significant growth, including expansion of its workforce, strengthening of its financial position and increased passenger and vehicle numbers.

Ms Inkster also oversaw the successful charter of MV Alfred while maintaining Pentland Ferries’ own lifeline service across the Pentland Firth, and has championed initiatives such as the company’s self-funded Residents’ Discount Scheme.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be shortlisted in two categories at this year’s National Transport Awards,” said Ms Inkster.

“These nominations are a reflection of the dedication and professionalism of our entire team, who work tirelessly to provide a safe, reliable and welcoming service every day.

“As a family-owned business, we’re incredibly proud to support our island communities, and it’s rewarding to see both our people and our approach to ferry services recognised at a national level.”

The winners will be announced at the National Transport Awards ceremony on Thursday, October 1, at the Westminster Park Plaza, London.