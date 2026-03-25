Plans to extend Stromness campus approved

Plans to expand the Orkney Research and Innovation Campus (ORIC) in Stromness have been approved by councillors.

The application came before Orkney Islands Council’s (OIC) planning committee today (Wednesday), where it received unanimous support.

The proposals are for an extension to the Stromness campus, making room for a food and drinks area, office space, and areas for educational use.

An earlier version of designs was rejected by elected members in June last year, with one councillor saying there were “just too many designs flaws.”

The developers, Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), then went back to the drawing board to revise their plans.

OIC’s service manager for development management, Jamie Macvie, told the committee there had been a “relatively significant redesign.”

Representatives of HIE said they had taken onboard the criticisms of the previous proposal, reducing the footprint of the extension by 15 per cent.

Objector Dr Colin Borland, whose house and self-catering property neighbour the site, reiterated his concerns about a loss of sunlight and privacy.

The development was recommended for approval by OIC planning officers.

Councillor John Ross Scott moved to support the application, seconded by Councillor James Moar.