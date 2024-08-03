featured news

Plunkett Jenny named East Mainland Champion of the Yard

August 3, 2024 at 4:42 pm

Champion of the Yard at East Mainland Show was the winner of the horse section, Jelena Scott, with 10-year-old Connemara mare, Plunkett Jenny (aka Pepper). Jelena, 15, was surprised by the win, and puts her success down to the work that has been put in over the winter. She will be heading to County Show next Saturday, and to the Blair Castle International Horse Trials later in the month.

The sun shone on the show with a health level of exhibitors across the various sections.

Reserve Champion of the Yard went to the cattle winner, a 17-month-old Limousin-cross heifer called Ginger Ale, exhibited by Scott Drever of Lighthouse, Tankerness. This was an inaugural championship win for Scott, who was also showing his own animals for the first time.

See full results, coverage and images from the East Mainland agricultural and industrial shows in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

