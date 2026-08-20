Police appeal after car damaged

Police are seeking witnesses to vehicular vandalism in Stromness.

A silver Seat Ibiza, parked at St Peter’s Park in the town, was damaged last weekend.

The damage consisted of several scratch marks running along the driver’s side of the vehicle, which was parked unattended between mid-afternoon on Thursday, August 13, and the morning of Monday, August 17.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this or who may have footage from video doorbells or private CCTV that may be useful.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirkwall Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.