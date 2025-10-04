news

Police chief urges caution amid Storm Amy challenges

October 4, 2025 at 12:11 pm

Orkney’s police chief has urged residents to “batten down the hatches” amid a challenging spell of weather for both emergency services and the community they serve.

This message from Chief Inspector Scott Robertson comes after a meeting of the Orkney Emergency Co-ordination Group (OLECG), this Saturday, to discuss the impact of Storm Amy.

High speed winds battered Orkney overnight on Friday, with gales forecast to ramp up as to 80-85mph on Saturday evening, and potentially faster in exposed areas.

An Amber weather warning is in place until 9pm on Saturday – with a yellow wind warning in place until noon on Sunday.

There are widespread transport cancellations, including public buses which are due to resume services at 9am on Sunday.

Orkney Islands Council’s civic amenity sites at Garson and Hatston are closed, as is Kirkwall Airport. Both are expected to reopen tomorrow.

Conditions at the Churchill Barriers are being monitored throughout the storm. Wave overtopping and debris has been reported in some coastal areas including Weyland Bay in Kirkwall.

Power issues have been reported in Shapinsay as well as power line damage in Toab. Further issues can be reported to SSEN by calling 105.

Chief Inspector Scott Robertson, chairman of OLECG, said: “While we are well used to strong winds in Orkney, it is unusual for it to be for such an extended period.

“This presents challenges not only for our community, but for those agencies who are responding to any incidents.

“We’d continue to encourage people to batten down the hatches whilst the storm passes.”

More information on preparing for and dealing with wintry weather is available on the OIC website — Winter Safety.

