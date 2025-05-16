advertorial

Property Of The Week – 37 Graham Place, Stromness

May 16, 2025 at 11:00 am

← → Front of house Bathroom Kitchen Living Room Bedroom

37 Graham Place, Stromness

Offers over £250,000

37 Graham Place is a desirable two-storey semi-detached property. The property is well maintained and is in move-in condition, situated in a charming position in the heart of Stromness, forming part of the conservation area.

The property benefits from bright decor throughout, a modern, inviting sitting room, kitchen that has space for a dining table, utility room, modern shower room and family bathroom, with three good-sized bedrooms. There is the benefit of rear access to the property.

The property is conveniently located close to the independent shops, supermarket and post office, and is in walking distance to schools, sports amenities and the main ferry port. A bus service to Kirkwall is available, and is located within five minute walk. Kirkwall, and the further amenities located there, is approximately 16 miles away.

This property would be ideal for a wide range of purchasers, including those who are looking for an investment property. We highly recommend viewing to see the full potential this charming property has to offer.

Desirable property

Move-in condition

Neutral decor

Central location

Central heating system — underfloor plus radiators, electric heated towel rails and wood-burning stove

Timber double-glazed windows and door, PVC rear door

Conservation area

Energy Performance Rating — Band D

Contact d&h 0800 9020309 hello@dandhlaw.co.uk www.dandhlaw.co.uk/

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...