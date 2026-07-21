Reform UK to stand in 2027 OIC election

Reform UK will stand in as many Orkney wards as possible at next year’s council election, the party has announced.

Next May could see the greatest level of party political participation ever seen in an Orkney Islands Council (OIC) election, with the Scottish Green Party confirming it will also field candidates.

Party politics have long held little sway over OIC, with the majority of seats typically held by independents.

Reform’s plan to enter the race for School Place, for the first time, has emerged during a period of serious public concern over leadership of the local authority.

Announcing his party’s intentions, Reform MSP Max Bannerman took aim at the council’s current administration.

Mr Bannerman feels there is “a real sense of disgruntlement” with OIC, and has called into question the independence of its councillors — who he claims “speak with one voice and act as one block group”.

Max Bannerman MSP has announced plans for Reform UK to contest the 2027 Orkney Islands Council election, following a visit to the county, earlier this month.

The last council election in 2022 saw historic victories for the Scottish Greens, with the party claiming its first two seats in Orkney.

As it currently stands, 20 of the 21 councillors at School Place are declared as independent. This includes Kirkwall East councillor, John Ross Scott, who left the Scottish Greens during the current term of office.

OIC’s sole Scottish Green councillor, Kristopher Leask, was elected as an MSP for the Highlands and Islands in May, and is expected to stand down from the council ahead of the next election.

The party has, however, confirmed that it plans to be part of the contest — though it is yet to be confirmed how many ward ballots will have a Scottish Greens candidate.

Other mainstream parties are yet to confirm whether they will take part.

Reform’s announcement follows a visit to the county by Mr Bannerman, earlier this month.

The Highlands and Islands MSP held constituent surgeries and met with businesses and community groups.

“One overarching theme of my trip, when speaking to local folk, is a real sense of disgruntlement towards Orkney Islands Council,” Mr Bannerman claimed.

“It came over loud and clear that there are legitimate questions being asked of the situation around the chief executive’s ‘special leave of absence’, which are simply not being answered.”

OIC boss Oliver Reid has been absent from the authority since May 25, with the council refusing to comment on the reasons for this.

The Orcadian reported that OIC is investigating complaints surrounding its top official, with elected councillors being told to say nothing about the situation.

Mr Bannerman said constituents had also voiced concerns about planning officials being “too slow” to make progress on business expansion, and also a “real lack of forward thinking” on building adequate local housing.

He said he met with OIC leader Councillor Heather Woodbridge, but that without councillors of his own party at School Place, it was more difficult to keep informed of council business and local issues.

“Traditionally, Orkney has been dominated by independent councillors,” Mr Bannerman said.

All but one of the 21 Orkney islands councillors are independents.

“But my sense is that the public are really questioning just how independent these councillors are, when they seem to speak with one voice and act as one block group.

“Reform doesn’t believe in consensus for the sake of consensus, we’re in the business of presenting real alternatives to the status quo.

“After a very solid third place in the Holyrood election in May, we are setting up a more formal branch in Orkney and finding suitable candidates for next year’s council election.

“Our aim will be to contest as many Orkney Islands Council wards as possible at the next election and give the public an alternative to business as usual.”

The Orcadian approached the other main political parties, but so far none have confirmed they will put forward contenders.

Orkney’s MSP Liam McArthur said that, in the past, the Orkney Liberal Democrats had given “serious consideration” to standing in local election. Ultimately, they decided against this.

“While this remains a live debate amongst party members, the policy in relation to standing candidates remains unchanged,” he added.

The Orkney Conservatives believe there has been a “growing feeling” among some residents that “transparency of political representation” through candidates running under party colours might by the way forward.

“There is also a belief that too many decisions in School Place are being made in private or without proper consultation with local people,” the party added.

The possibility of running Conservative candidates remains under consideration, as with previous years.

Robert Leslie from Orkney SNP branch said that it was too early to comment on whether the party will put forward candidates.

Likewise, Orkney Labour advised that they had not yet made a decision about this, or whether they would endorse independent council hopefuls.