Roads closed as heavy rain hits Orkney

October 29, 2025 at 9:53 am

Orkney Islands Council has closed the junction between the Grainshore Road junction with the A965 due to flooding.

Traffic will be diverted via the A965 Hatston Brae.

The move comes after the county expeinced heavy rainfall last night with more expected today.

Drivers are advised to take extra care on the A960 between Heathery Loan and Tankerness Hall Road.

There are also reports of flooding on the Holm Straight and around Hobbister and on the A960 between Kirkwall and Kirkwall Airport.

