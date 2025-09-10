news

Robotic grass cutting in kirkyards discussed as budget pressures bite

September 10, 2025 at 1:30 pm

Could robot mowers help give some much-needed TLC to Orkney’s council-run cemeteries?

The innovation is being considered to help resolve recurrent complaints about the unkempt state of some of the county’s graveyards.

The possible deployment of automated grass-cutters emerged during a debate on the growing annual pressure on Orkney Islands Council’s ground maintenance budget.

The 2024/25 spend on looking after the burial grounds was £58,000 over budget and members of the development and infrastructure committee heard the pressures are getting no less.

Neighbourhood services head Lorna Richardson revealed that it is looking at whether remote-control mowers could play a part in cutting costs.

She said they are awaiting feedback from Shetland Islands Council which has been trialling the gizmo on its cemeteries.

She said: “We’re still waiting to learn of the outcome of that trial.

“There’s likely to be some types of graveyards where it wouldn’t be an option — it certainly is not going to be an option for all of the graveyards.”

Ms Richardson said OIC continues to liaise with community councils to explore new, cost-effective ways to keeping cemeteries presentable.

