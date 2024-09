advertorial

Rural Energy Hubs

September 28, 2024 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: Take part in 2024 update of Orkney Household Energy Survey

Help develop understanding of energy use, fuel poverty and decarbonisation in Orkney and be in with a chance to win a £50 Kirkwall Bid voucher.

Please complete the survey by 1 Nov 2024:

• Online via this link https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XY5756M

• Printed copies are available on request from office@aquatera.co.uk

