Seats still left for a night at the opera

July 22, 2025 at 5:22 pm

This Thursday brings Puccini’s Tosca to the Orkney Theatre, and there’s still room left to enjoy a night at the opera.

In their first visit to Kirkwall, Opera Bohemia will perform the masterpiece

The professional touring company is very excited to visit Orkney for the first time, and to share this exciting new production with the community.

One of Opera Bohemia’s main goals is to introduce opera to a new audience, as well as providing more live performances for who already enjoy this style of theatre.

Tosca is a tale of love, lust and deception. This production, directed by Douglas Nairne, will be sung in English.

The show is designed by acclaimed Scottish designer Kenneth McLeod, who has recently designed for Scottish Opera, The National Theatre of Scotland and Dundee Rep. The star-studded cast is includes Scottish Soprano Monica McGhee, and tenor Cameron Mitchell and Nicholas Morris.

Tickets are available at The Orcadian Bookshop, and on the door.

