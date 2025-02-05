featured news

Serial rapist jailed for catalogue of sexual offending

February 5, 2025 at 9:42 pm

A serial rapist who offered money or alcohol to an underage girl for sex has been told he faces lengthy spell behind bars.

Stuart Harding, 34, preyed on adult women and children during a catalogue of sexual offending spanning nine years in Orkney.

Harding, of Birsay, denied a series of charges during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was convicted of 12 offences, including five of rape and two of attempted rape.

A judge told Harding after the jury returned its verdicts: “You have been convicted of a series of very serious offences.”

Lord Summers said that the sex offender now faced “a lengthy custodial sentence” after he was found guilty of the crimes.

Harding will be sentenced next month and he was placed on the sex offenders’ register.

He was remanded in custody ahead of the sentencing hearing.

