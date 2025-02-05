In this week’s The Orcadian

featured news

News that six proposed windfarms are to be connected to the new Finstown substation via underground cables has been welcomed — but there has been a warning that there can be no complacency over the threat of industrialisation of the Orkney landscape.

SSEN made the surprise announcement, at a packed public meeting in Finstown last week, that power lines will be underground in a change of direction for the £900 million Orkney Link Project.

In The Peedie Orcadian this month, we lead with news that Shapinsay Community School has won a top award from UNICEF.

Tourism awards finalists revealed.

Wheels in motion behind mammoth MND charity cycle.

OIC leader talks the ‘key to ferry replacement.’

Care worker receives official warning.

Treasures ‘without parallel’ return to Orkney.

Triathlete Claire named Sportsperson of the Year.

Tractor rally message to Westminster.

Orkney Youth Awards nominations open.

Holy cow! More in store for mum of 23?

Funding sought for Rousay marina.

Engineering firm finds new home in Hatston.

Pier Arts Centre welcomes £1.4 million boost.

Record sales for the bull breeders.

