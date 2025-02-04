featured news

Still time to nominate for the Team Orkney People’s Choice Award

February 4, 2025 at 4:24 pm

NHS Orkney’s Team Orkney Awards are back and, once again, The Orcadian is sponsoring the People’s Choice category.

Unlike the 12 other awards on offer — which accept nominations predominantly from staff — the People’s Choice is open to nominations from across the whole Orkney community.

The awards, now in their second year, will once again recognise and thank individuals and teams who consistently go above and beyond to deliver exceptional care to our patients, keep our services running and work hard to improve our services as a whole. They will also recognise those who consistently live our values of open and honest, respect and kindness.

Voting will close on Sunday, February 16. A full list of nominees will be published on February 21 and our 2025 shortlist will be announced on March 5.

The awards ceremony will take place on Friday 28 March.

To make your nomination online, click here. You can also fill in the cut-out form printed in The Orcadian each week.

To find out more about the Team Orkney Awards, including the other 12 categories celebrating excellence in healthcare, you can visit https://www.ohb.scot.nhs.uk/team-orkney-awards

