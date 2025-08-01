featured news

Show season kicks off in Sanday

August 1, 2025 at 8:00 am

It’s show time! Sanday Show kicks off a week of agricultural contest and celebration, today.

The first of six agricultural shows in the season, this event runs alongside the Sanday Industrial Show.

Judging of livestock begins at 11am, and the industrial show is open from 2pm inside the school.

This Saturday brings East Mainland Show, followed by Shapinsay Show on Tuesday, ‘Hope Show on Wednesday, and Dounby Show on Thursday. This will all culminate in County Show at Bignold Park, Kirkwall, on Saturday, August 9.

Keep an eye on our social media and website for updates on the shows — and the newspaper for full coverage of results and photographs.

