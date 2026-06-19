St Magnus Festival gives orchestral welcome at the Mart

St Magnus Festival kicked off its 50th anniversary edition this Friday night with a performance from its very own orchestra.

With flautist Emma Halnan taking centre stage, the St Magnus Festival Orchestra welcomed an audience at Orkney Auction Mart to a week-long programme of events with tunes by festival founder Sir Peter Maxwell Davies, Eccles, Mozart and Beamish.

As well as special events to mark this golden occasion, including an exhibition of memorabilia, this year’s festival is packed with the usual blend of arts, music, theatre and more.

Themes running through the festival include Orkney’s longstanding connection with Iceland, as well as air in all its forms — breath, sound, wind, flight and freedom.

Flautist Emma Halnan took centre stage at the opening concert of the 2026 St Magnus Festival.

As well as international acts, homegrown performances will include Mozart’s Requiem by the St Magnus Festival Chorus, and Jasper the Kirkwall Cat performed by local children.

Festival director Alasdair Nicolson said: “After months of planning and preparations we have started to welcome our artists to Orkney for what is always a hugely special midsummer festival.

“This year, as we celebrate the 50th festival, we bring together new and old friends from the islands and far-flung places to join in our special year.

“Whether your preference is theatre, orchestral music, an intimate performance or to join a conversation with an author, we have a huge array of events to choose from.

“For families, a reminder that the Magfest explorer tickets get under-18s into all events for just £5.

“I hope many of you will join us to celebrate this festival that we are incredibly proud of.”

Read our coverage of the festival online and in the next two editions of The Orcadian.

Find out more about what’s on here.