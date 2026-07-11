Stenness land bought from OIC reserves

Money to buy a 122-acre plot of land in Stenness came from Orkney Islands Council’s (OIC) strategic reserve fund, the authority has confirmed.

The Orcadian understands that just over £1 million has been spent on the land at Barnhouse, but the council said it was “not publicising the purchase price at this time.”

The plot is being described as a “strategic land purchase” which could be used for a new heritage centre for the nearby UNESCO Heart of Neolithic Orkney site.

It was at the start of June that OIC confirmed it had acquired the farm and lands of Barnhouse, including Gull Cottage.

The land was bought by officials under “delegated powers”. Councillors were informed of the details after the purchase.

An OIC spokeswoman explained: “The purchase was made under powers already delegated by the council to the chief executive for the acquisition of strategic property assets.

“This mechanism allows the council to respond to opportunities involving strategically important land or property, particularly where commercial considerations and transaction timescales are relevant.

“The acquisition of Barnhouse was considered to fall within that category due to its potential contribution to the Islands Growth Deal Orkney World Heritage Site Programme, and wider World Heritage Site objectives.”

Signed in 2023, it was announced that the growth deal will see £100 million invested into 16 projects across Scotland’s three island authori-ties. Half of the money will come from the Scottish Government, and the other half from the UK Government.

The Orkney World Heritage Gateway scheme is one of these projects, potentially securing up to £6.5 million from the fund.

Aimed at creating a world-class visitor experience for the Ring of Brodgar, Stones of Stenness, and Maeshowe sites, this would involve the creation of a new orientation centre, footpaths to key locations, and interpretation and digital platforms.

The business case for the ambitious development is still being worked on, and OIC says the land will not necessarily be used for this purpose.

The buildings at Barnhouse are largely dilapidated, and the land is primarily used for grazing sheep, the council has said.

As part of the deal, the previous owner will retain use of the land until the end of October this year.