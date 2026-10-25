Power cuts are affecting approximately 580 homes and businesses in Orkney amid Storm Boelo.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks are working to restore power to properties in Orphir, Eday, Sanday and North Ronaldsay, this Sunday.

In a statement to affected customers, the network provider said: “Storm Boelo is causing disruption to electricity supplies across our network.

“Our teams are working around the clock to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. If your power is off and your postcode is listed as part of this fault, please be assured that we’re aware and our teams are assessing the damage and carrying out repairs.

“Severe weather may make it difficult to access some areas safely, so estimated restoration times may change, or irs may take longer than expected.

“Please stay safe leep well away from fallen or damaged power lines and electrical equinment.”

Further information is available regarding the power cuts on https://powertrack.ssen.co.uk/powertrack