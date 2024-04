featured news

Stromness housebreaking prompts police appeal

April 12, 2024 at 12:10 pm

Police are calling for anyone with information regarding a housebreaking which took place on Hillside Road, Stromness, to get in touch.

The property was broken into sometime between Saturday April 6 and Monday April 8.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Kirkwall Police Station on 101 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

