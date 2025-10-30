featured news

Stromness smell mystery lingers as potential source ruled out

October 30, 2025 at 4:58 pm

Orkney Crab has pooh-poohed the possibility that it is the source of offensive odours reported in Stromness this week — revealing much of its waste is now exported.

The rebuttal came after The Orcadian was contacted by a resident who claimed nearby households have been forced to take in their washing due to a mysterious pungent pong.

The shellfish processor has ruled itself out as the source of the stench in the area. Manager Carla Brown recognised historical issues with the smell of crab waste, but was pleased to confirm that there have been “no such problems for several months.”

She said the company have began exporting food-grade waste to be repurposed into animal feed and “seasonings for human consumption.”

Ms Brown added: “I am happy to confirm that any odour issues that may have been raised recently, has nothing to do with Orkney Crab.”

The shellfish company’s stance on the stench has been backed by Orkney Islands Council (OIC), which confirmed it has long investigated smell issues in the area. According to OIC, these enquiries “did not always” lead to the processing facility as the source.

